Salah’s injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Klopp

Klopp said he was uncertain whether Liverpool’s medical staff would travel to the Ivory Coast to assess the extent of Salah’s injury.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 17:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Jan.18, 2024.
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Jan.18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Egypt's Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Jan.18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

It is too early to tell the extent of Mohamed Salah’s injury, Jurgen Klopp said on Friday, but the sight of the Liverpool talisman limping off the pitch with what his club manager called a hamstring injury rang alarm bells with the Merseyside team.

Liverpool was handed a scare when Salah, the Premier League’s joint top scorer this season with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, limped off just before halftime in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

“We don’t know anything about it,” Klopp told reporters on Friday. “I spoke with him last night and how it was. They are doing further assessments now, and then we will know more.

ALSO READ: Brentford makes Ivan Toney captain on his return from 8-month ban for betting violations

“At that moment, he was shocked and couldn’t see why he was hit by something so intense. You have these hamstring injuries in a different way. He felt it, and we know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off, so it is definitely something, but I don’t have any more information right now.”

The 31-year-old is rarely injured and has missed just 10 league games in six-plus seasons.

Klopp said he was uncertain whether Liverpool’s medical staff would travel to the Ivory Coast to assess the extent of Salah’s injury.

“We will see. It depends on the diagnostics,” he said. “We will have ultrasound and MRI, and then we will know what it is, and we will see and make plans, but it’s too early (at the moment).”

Liverpool, which plays at Bournemouth on Sunday, tops the Premier League with 45 points after 20 games, two points clear of Manchester City. Aston Villa also has 43 points but has played one more game than the two sides above them.

Liverpool will likely be without Trent Alexander-Arnold again on Sunday, Klopp said, after the defender injured his knee in their FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal on Jan. 7.

“Obviously he can walk, on the catwalk,” Klopp said when asked about Alexander-Arnold being spotted at a fashion show this week in Milan.

ALSO READ: Serie A: Daniele De Rossi says he couldn’t say no despite being inexperienced for Roma role

“The injuries are all positive, but not ready. (Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai) are all going in the right direction, but we will see when they can join first-team training. I don’t expect them for Bournemouth.

“I hope that nobody else will be out,” the manager added. “After Bournemouth and maybe for Fulham (League Cup semi-final on Wednesday). Trent is close, Robertson [is] close and Dom [is] close. So all going in the right direction, but for the weekend’s game, no.”

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
