Football

Salernitana vs AC Milan LIVE: Starting lineups, Giroud, Lea lead Milan attack, Serie A updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan, being played at the Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 January, 2023 16:01 IST
Last Updated: 04 January, 2023 16:01 IST
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has reassured that the Serie A title race is not over yet and the clash against Salernitana will be his chance to cement the notion.

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has reassured that the Serie A title race is not over yet and the clash against Salernitana will be his chance to cement the notion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan, being played at the Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy.

Starting lineups:
Salernitana(3-5-2): Ochoa; Lovato, Radovanović, Fazio; Sambia, Coulibaly, Bohinen, Vilhena, Bradarić; Dia, Piatek
Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

MATCH PREVIEW

AC Milan cannot afford to slip up if it want to keep challenging Napoli for the title. Stefano Pioli’s second-placed side trail the leader by eight points and face mid-table Salernitana, which has won only one of six Serie A meetings against Milan.

Milan will be without defender Fode Ballo-Toure who is out for a month with an shoulder injury.

“The estimated time to return to full training is four weeks,” Milan said in a short statement after his operation in the northern Italian city.

ALSO READ: Serie A: Inter in unknown territory ahead of Napoli clash, says Inzaghi

Ballo-Toure, who turns 26 on Tuesday and has 15 caps for his country, dislocated his right shoulder during Milan’s 3-0 friendly defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

“We are still in the running in four competitions,” AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s league clash at Salernitana.

“If we want to consider ourselves a winning team, we have to try to win something again this year. Last season we made AC Milan history by winning (the Serie A). We are still hungry and now we want to cement our place in history.”

Pioli added that France internationals Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez, both of whom played in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina, had returned to training.

“We found them happy to be back, they have got over the disappointment of how the World Cup ended and are now charged up and motivated for the restart in the league,” Pioli said.

“I’ve congratulated them on their time with the national team, they are both available for the game.

Pioli added that Ciprian Tatarusanu would play in goal against Salernitana, in place of the injured Mike Maignan, who suffered a calf injury in October.

“We can’t force Maignan’s recovery, it certainly won’t happen soon. He’s on his way, but the assessments tell us that it’s not possible to push it yet,” Pioli said.

Three points against Salernitana could help Milan make up some ground in the Serie A title race, given its rivals -- Napoli in first and Inter Milan in fifth -- face each other on Wednesday.

(with inputs from AP, Reuters)

When and where will Salerinitana vs AC Milan be played?
The Serie A match, Salernitana vs AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Arachi in Salermo, Italy. It is scheduled for a 5 pm IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Salerinitana vs AC Milan?
Salernitana vs AC Milan can be watched Sports18 SD and HD.
When can I live stream Salernitana vs AC Milan?
The Serie A fixture Salerinitana vs AC Milan can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us