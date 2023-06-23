MagazineBuy Print

Brazil’s Santos ordered to play without fans for 30 days

The referee ended the Brazilian league match in the 88th minute and left the field. Many of the flares were aimed at Corinthians’ penalty area.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 08:40 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Fans of Santos react during the match between Santos and Corinthians as part of Brasileirao Series A at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos on June 21, 2023.
Fans of Santos react during the match between Santos and Corinthians as part of Brasileirao Series A at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos on June 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images
infoIcon

Fans of Santos react during the match between Santos and Corinthians as part of Brasileirao Series A at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos on June 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Brazil’s Santos was ordered to play for 30 days without fans after flares were thrown onto the field on Wednesday night during the team’s 2-0 home defeat against rival Corinthians.

The referee ended the Brazilian league match in the 88th minute and left the field. Many of the flares were aimed at Corinthians’ penalty area.

The 30-day period covers six matches in total — four at Santos’ Vila Belmiro Stadium and two away games.

The head of Brazil’s sports court, José Perdiz, announced the decision on Thursday. Santos, the club where Pelé shot to fame, can appeal.

Santos fans were also involved in clashes with police outside the stadium after the match.

Last year, Santos fans threw flares onto the field in a Brazilian Cup match against Corinthians, and a few fans invaded the pitch.

Santos is 13th in the Brazilian championship. It has already been knocked out of this season’s Brazilian Cup.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Santos

