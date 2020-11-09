Football

Former India defender Satyajit Ghosh passes away

Former India and Mohun Bagan defender Satyajit Ghosh died of cardiac arrest on Monday.

PTI
Kolkata 09 November, 2020 20:11 IST
Satyajit Ghosh

Satyajit Ghosh (L) celebrates with the Federation Cup after Mohun Bagan beat Mafatlal in Calicut on May 02, 1982.   -  The Hindu Archives

Former India and Mohun Bagan defender Satyajit Ghosh died of cardiac arrest at his home town at Bandel in the early hours of Monday, family sources said. He was 62 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

“Ghosh suffered a massive cardiac arrest at his house in Debanandapur in Bandel and died on the way to Chinsurah Hospital,” a family source said.

Ghosh represented India in the 1985 Nehru Cup in then Cochin in the team coached by Yugoslovian Milovan Ciric.

After starting his career with Railway FC in 1980, Ghosh switched to Mohun Bagan from the next season and formed the core of the club's backline along with star Indian defender Subrata Bhattacharya.

“I’ve played with many defenders in my career but Satyajit is one of the best. He was known for his calm-headed tackling and timing,” Bhattacharya said.

However, injuries cut short Ghosh’s career with Mohun Bagan in 1986. He then played for Mohammedan Sporting.

Ghosh made a return to Mohun Bagan in 1989 and remained there till 1993, when he called time on his career.

