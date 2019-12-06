Football Football Saudi Arabia vs Qatar: Al-Hamdan strike powers Saudi into Gulf Cup 2019 final Abdullah Al-Hamdan's first-half strike powered Saudi Arabia into the finals of Gulf Cup 2019 with a 1-0 win over Qatar on Thursday. Team Sportstar 06 December, 2019 00:29 IST Saudi's forward Abdullah al-Hamdan was instrumental in his team reaching the Gulf Cup 2019 final. - AFP Team Sportstar 06 December, 2019 00:29 IST Abdullah Al-Hamdan's first-half strike powered Saudi Arabia into the finals of Gulf Cup 2019 with a 1-0 win over Qatar on Thursday. Though Qatar had 60 per cent possession, Al-Hamdan's 28th minute goal ensured Saudi gets a crack at winning its third Gulf title. It will take on Bahrain in the summit clash on Sunday.Earlier, goals from Akram Hassan Afif, Hassan Al Haydos and Boualem Khoukhi helped Qatar defeat United Arab Emirates 4-2 to progress into the semifinals.This was a re-match of the group stage meeting between the two sides from the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, when Qatar triumphed 2-0 before going on to lift the title.Herve Renard's Saudi topped the Group B standings to reach the last four stage with a 3-1 win over Oman. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos