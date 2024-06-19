Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SCO v SUI Group A match

Scotland will take on Switzerland in its second match in Group A on Wednesday (June 20, 12:30 AM IST) at the Cologne Stadium.

Scotland has never made it out of the group phase in 11 previous major tournaments and while having already put themselves on the back foot, all is not lost. Although it almost certainly will be if they suffer a second defeat.

Switzerland, on the other hand, defied some negativity heading into the tournament to start with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne and a similar performance against Scotland would likely seal a last-16 berth.

PREVIEW | Tartan Army and Switzerland brace for Scotland’s expected backlash

SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 16

Scotland: 8

Switzerland: 5

Draws: 3

SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS