Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SCO v SUI Group A match

The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2006, where Switzerland beat Scotland 3-1.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland’s Andrew Robertson and Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka.
Scotland’s Andrew Robertson and Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/AP
infoIcon

Scotland's Andrew Robertson and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/AP

Scotland will take on Switzerland in its second match in Group A on Wednesday (June 20, 12:30 AM IST) at the Cologne Stadium.

Scotland has never made it out of the group phase in 11 previous major tournaments and while having already put themselves on the back foot, all is not lost. Although it almost certainly will be if they suffer a second defeat.

Switzerland, on the other hand, defied some negativity heading into the tournament to start with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne and a similar performance against Scotland would likely seal a last-16 berth.

PREVIEW | Tartan Army and Switzerland brace for Scotland’s expected backlash

SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 16

Scotland: 8

Switzerland: 5

Draws: 3

SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

01 Mar 2006: Scotland 3-1 Switzerland
18 Jun 1996: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland
08 Sep 1993: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
09 Sep 1992: Switzerland 3-1 Scotland
11 Sep 1991: Switzerland 2-2 Scotland

