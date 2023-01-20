Football

Haller ‘finally available’ for Dortmund return, says coach Terzic

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Edin Terzic said Haller would be in Dortmund’s match-day squad, hinting that the France-born Ivory Coast international may start from the bench.

AFP
Berlin 20 January, 2023 19:24 IST
Berlin 20 January, 2023 19:24 IST
FILE: Haller, who underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and two operations, was diagnosed mere days after signing with Dortmund and is yet to make a competitive appearance.

FILE: Haller, who underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and two operations, was diagnosed mere days after signing with Dortmund and is yet to make a competitive appearance. | Photo Credit: AP

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Edin Terzic said Haller would be in Dortmund’s match-day squad, hinting that the France-born Ivory Coast international may start from the bench.

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said on Friday striker Sebastien Haller was ready to make his return from testicular cancer in Sunday’s clash with Augsburg.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Terzic said Haller would be in Dortmund’s match-day squad, hinting that the France-born Ivory Coast international may start from the bench, having not played a competitive fixture since May 2022.

Also Read
Copa del Rey quarterfinals: Real Madrid hosts rivals Atletico, Barcelona faces Sociedad

“He’s presented himself very well. It was a long downtime for him,” Terzic said.

“We are proud of him (and) how he fought through and we are happy he is finally available to us.

“We’ll see then whether he plays from the start.”

Haller, who underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and two operations, was diagnosed mere days after signing with Dortmund and is yet to make a competitive appearance.

Earlier in January he came off the bench in two friendly matches, scoring a hat trick in eight minutes in his second outing.

Dortmund had a disappointing first half of the season and sits in sixth place, nine points behind leader Bayern Munich.

For the first time this season however, Terzic can count on an almost full complement of players, with only Belgian defender Thomas Munier and winger Mateu Morey definitely missing on Sunday.

Slight injury clouds remain over captain Marco Reus and midfielder Emre Can.

Terzic said new signing Julian Ryerson was in line for a starting berth, just days after arriving from Union Berlin.

“We are delighted that Julian has chosen to join us. He plays intensely and is dangerous offensively.”

Terzic also addressed the future of teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who was given an ultimatum to re-sign with the club by the end of the week by sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

“We are glad that there will soon be some clarity (about Moukoko’s future)“ Terzic said.

Moukoko, 18, is expected to extend his deal at Dortmund despite interest from abroad including Premier League clubs Newcastle and Chelsea.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us