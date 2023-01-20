Football

Copa del Rey quarterfinals: Real Madrid hosts rivals Atletico, Barcelona faces Sociedad

The Spanish and European champion will be a tough assignment for Atletico, whose manager Diego Simeone is on thin ice after a difficult season so far.

MADRID 20 January, 2023
Dani Ceballos last gasp winner against Villarreal helped Real advance to Spanish Cupquarterfinal.

Dani Ceballos last gasp winner against Villarreal helped Real advance to Spanish Cupquarterfinal.

Real Madrid will host city rival Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal next week after the draw was made at the Spanish FA’s headquarters on Friday.

The pair last met in the competition in the 2012-13 final, which Atletico won 2-1.

His side finished last in their Champions League group and are fourth in LaLiga, having won only one of their last six games.

Barcelona was also handed a tough task in the draw, which pitted it against in-form Real Sociedad, whch is third in the LaLiga standings and unbeaten since early November.

Valencia will host Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna will host Sevilla to round off the quarter-finals.

The matches take place between Jan. 24 and 26, with the Spanish FA to announce the schedule later on Friday. 

