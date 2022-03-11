Football

Serie A elects new president Lorenzo Casini

Casini, 46, is currently a civil servant in Italy's culture ministry and replaces Paolo Dal Pino after winning 11 of the 20 votes at Friday's assembly.

Rome 11 March, 2022 21:43 IST

Casini takes the post reportedly despite not receiving any votes from Italy's most sucessful clubs, with Napoli the biggest team to back him. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)   -  GETTY IMAGES

Serie A on Friday elected Lorenzo Casini as its new president after his predecessor stepped down last month.

Casini, 46, is currently a civil servant in Italy's culture ministry and replaces Paolo Dal Pino after winning 11 of the 20 votes at Friday's assembly.

Dal Pino had ostensibly left because he and his family were moving to California, but in his parting note he said he had been frustrated by an environment "resistant to change".

Casini takes the post reportedly despite not receiving any votes from Italy's most sucessful clubs, with Napoli the biggest team to back him.

Italian media report that the Milan clubs and Juventus preferred Andrea Adobi, the former head of Serie B.

