Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia

Serie A said on Monday it would stage the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia next season under a new four-team competition format as part of a fresh deal in which four out of the next six editions of the event would be played in the Gulf State.

Serie A chairman Lorenzo Casini told reporters the league would decide year by year whether to press ahead with the four-team format or stage a single match between the winners of Serie A and the Italian Cup, in line with the current arrangement.

Italy’s top flight league has been in a deal with Saudi Arabia over the Italian Super Cup since 2018.

Three out of five of the last competition have been played in the Gulf state under a deal worth a total of 21 million euros ($22.52 million).

A league official said the new contract would cash in 23 million euros to stage a four-team competition and 12 million euros to stage a single match final.