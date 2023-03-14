Football

Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia

Italy’s top flight league has been in a deal with Saudi Arabia over the Italian Super Cup since 2018.

Reuters
14 March, 2023 09:44 IST
14 March, 2023 09:44 IST
Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez and teammates celebrate winning the 2022 Italian Super Cup.

Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez and teammates celebrate winning the 2022 Italian Super Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Italy’s top flight league has been in a deal with Saudi Arabia over the Italian Super Cup since 2018.

Serie A said on Monday it would stage the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia next season under a new four-team competition format as part of a fresh deal in which four out of the next six editions of the event would be played in the Gulf State.

Also Read
Serie A: AC Milan falls to surprise 1-1 draw against Salernitana

Serie A chairman Lorenzo Casini told reporters the league would decide year by year whether to press ahead with the four-team format or stage a single match between the winners of Serie A and the Italian Cup, in line with the current arrangement.

Italy’s top flight league has been in a deal with Saudi Arabia over the Italian Super Cup since 2018.

Three out of five of the last competition have been played in the Gulf state under a deal worth a total of 21 million euros ($22.52 million).

A league official said the new contract would cash in 23 million euros to stage a four-team competition and 12 million euros to stage a single match final. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us