Serie A: AC Milan falls to surprise 1-1 draw against Salernitana

A second-half goal by Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia cancelled out Olivier Giroud’s opening header as champions AC Milan was held to a 1-1 home draw in Serie A on Monday, making it its third winless outing in a row in all competitions.

Milan, which on Wednesday reached its first Champions League quarter-finals in 11 years after knocking out Tottenham Hotspur, is fourth in the standings on 48 points.

It is one point behind third-placed Lazio and two adrift of Inter Milan in second, as well as 20 points behind runaway title contenders Napoli.

Milan could have opened the scoring in the 23rd minute but forward Rafael Leao sent the ball low and wide of the far post, while Brahim Diaz narrowly missed the chance to change its path and slide it home from close range.

Six minutes later Giroud came close to scoring with an overhead kick following a corner, which went inches over the bar instead.

However, the France striker gave Milan a 1-0 lead just before the interval when he nodded in from a corner by midfielder Ismael Bennacer, leaving Salernitana keeper Guillermo Ochoa unmoved.

Leao could have doubled the hosts’ lead in the 52nd minute when a goal attempt by Bennacer hit the Portuguese on the edge of the six-yard box and went wide.

The Portugal forward, who scored in the reverse fixture on Jan. 4, has not found the net in his last seven league games for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Salernitana levelled in the 61st minute through unmarked Dia, who was set up inside the box by defender Domagoj Bradaric and made it 1-1 with a first-touch finish.

Milan was desperate to regain the lead but despite its advantage in possession, and late chances by defender Alessandro Florenzi and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it was unable to change the scoreline.

Stefano Pioli’s side, which did not field any Italian player in the starting line-up in a Serie A match for the first time in the three-points for a win era (1994-95), had overall 24 attempts on goal compared to six shots by the visitors.

Salernitana, which sealed its first-ever league point at the San Siro, is 16th on 26 points as it added a precious point to further extend its lead over the relegation zone to seven.

It next hosts ninth-placed Bologna on Saturday while Milan travels to Udinese, in 10th, later that day.