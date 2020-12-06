Football Football Serie A: Late Bonucci header gives Juventus dramatic derby win over Torino Juventus came from behind through goals from Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci to beat Torino 2-1 on Saturday. Reuters 06 December, 2020 01:08 IST Juventus went second in the Serie A table with the 2-1 win over Torino. - getty images Reuters 06 December, 2020 01:08 IST Champions Juventus scored with two headers in the last quarter of an hour as it came from behind to beat neighbour Torino 2-1 in a dramatic Derby della Mole in Serie A on Saturday.Torino stunned the host when Nicolas Nkoulou scored from close range following a corner in the ninth minute and could have gone further ahead before halftime.But, as Juventus wore it down in the second half, substitute Weston McKennie headed the equaliser from a Juan Cuadrado cross in the 78th minute and defender Leonardo Bonucci grabbed the winner with an almost identical goal 11 minutes later. La Liga: Own goal gifts Real Madrid vital win at Sevilla The win lifted Juventus to second place with 20 points from 10 games, two ahead of Inter Milan, which was at home to Bologna later on Saturday, and Sassuolo, who visit AS Roma on Sunday.Torino, with only one win this season, is 18th with six points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos