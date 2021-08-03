Serie A: Chiellini signs news contract with Juventus till 2023

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini signed a two-year contract extension with the Serie A side, extending his stay in Turin till 2023, the club confirmed on Monday.

“I’m happy,” he told Juventus’ club website in an interview after signing the contract.

“I arrived here barely an adult and now I’m part of the family…I really hope that I manage to give my contribution to continue helping this team to win more titles.”

“I’m here to give my contribution on the pitch above all else, but I’ll give everything I have off it too,” he added.

Chiellini joined Juventus from Fiorentina in 2005 and won 20 trophies with the Old Lady, including nine Serie A and five Copa Italia titles.

Last month, the 36-year-old captained Italy to European Championship victory last month and will be aiming to be fit enough to be a part of the Azuris for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Juventus will be looking to regain its domination in Serie A after an unimpressive display last season, finishing fourth and losing out on the title for the first time in a decade.

It begins its 2021-22 season against Udinese, with Massimiliano Allegri back in the dugout after Andrea Pirlo was relieved off his duties as manager. Allegri had led Juventus to its last Serie A glory.

“I’m convinced that he’s the right person to take this squad to the top and create a new cycle,” Chiellini said.

With veteran Euro 2020 winner Chiellini in his squad, he will too look to live up to the expectations of the club and to that of Chiellini’s as well.