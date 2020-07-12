Football Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A LIVE: Dybala, De Ligt start for Juve Follow the LIVE score, updates and commentary of the 2019/20 Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 July, 2020 00:58 IST Juventus will look to stay seven points clear at the top of Serie A table. - FILE PHOTO / AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 July, 2020 00:58 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium. With second-placed Lazio losing 2-1 to Hellas Verona, Juventus has an opportunity to go 10 point clear the top if it beats Atalanta. The visitor, which is third in the standings, can move to second and cut down Juve's lead to six points if can beat the league leader.History is on Juve's side which has not lost to Atalanta in the past 30 encounters. La Dea's last win against the Turin side came in February 2001.Line-ups are out!Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Cuadrado; Matuidi, Bentacur, Rabiot; Ronaldo, Dybala, BernadeschiAtalanta (4-3-3): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti, Hateboer; De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Ilcic, ZapataTeam News: Maurizio Sarri will be happy to welcome back centre-back Matthijs De Ligt and key forward Paulo Dybala back from suspension after the shock 4-2 defeat against AC Milan. Mattia De Sciglio, Merih Demiral and Sami Khedira are all out of the clash. Gian Piero Gasperini will have a fully fit squad at his disposal and will bank on the form of key defender Rafael Toloi and strikers Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata who are on a free-scoring spree this season.Form Guide: Juventus - WWWWL, Atalanta - WWWWWWhat's at stake: The Bianconeri are seven points ahead of second-placed Lazio but the rampaging form of Atalanta will be something to look out for. La Dea have won nine matches in a row and have dismantled the likes of Lazio and Napoli since the restart and can cut down Juventus' lead to six points if they win today. Duvan Zapata will look draw level with his teammates Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic on a season tally of 15 goals. Sony LIV will be live streaming the Serie A match Juventus vs Atalanta from 1.15 am (IST) onwards on Sunday.