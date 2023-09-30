MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Victor Osimhen comes off bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce and close in on Serie A leaders

Victor Osimhen, Leo Ostigard, Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano got on the scoresheet for the the defending Serie A champion on Saturday.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 21:26 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Lecce and Napoli at the Via del Mare stadium.
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Lecce and Napoli at the Via del Mare stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Lecce and Napoli at the Via del Mare stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Victor Osimhen came off the bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday as the defending champion notched four goals for the second straight match.

Osimhen, who had been angered by the club following a social media post this week, doubled Napoli’s lead early in the second half. Leo Ostigard, Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano also got on the scoresheet.

Napoli moved a point behind league leader Inter Milan and AC Milan, who will play against Salernitana and Lazio, respectively, later.

It was a second straight defeat for Lecce, which was unbeaten before Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Juventus and had won its previous four home matches.

Napoli had ended a three-match winless run with a 4-1 win over Udinese midweek but coach Rudi Garcia opted to rest Osimhen on Saturday ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Premier League: Watkins hat-trick inspires Aston Villa to rampant 6-1 win over Brighton

Napoli took the lead in the 16th minute when Piotr Zielinski floated a free kick from the left to the back post and Ostigard headed it into the top corner for his first Serie A goal.

Garcia brought on Osimhen at halftime and the forward had an instant impact as he found the back of the net just six minutes later. Much of the credit has to go to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who cut in from the left and lifted a perfect ball onto the head of Osimhen at the back post.

It was Osimhen’s fifth goal in seven league matches this season. The 24-year-old was the top goalscorer in Serie A last season.

Gabriel Strefezza thought he had got Lecce back into the match seven minutes later but his effort was ruled out following a handball by Nikola Krstović in the buildup.

READ MORE: Stephen Constantine named head coach of Pakistan men’s national team

Gaetano was brought on for his season debut with seven minutes remaining and he scored shortly afterward with a strike from the edge of the area.

He also won a penalty after being tripped by Ylber Ramadani. Politano, who had been given the ball by Osimhen, struck it into the bottom left corner.

Related stories

Related Topics

Victor Osimhen /

Napoli /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Lecce

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium — capacity, entry points, pitch info and all you need to know
    Vijay Lokapally
  2. Victor Osimhen comes off bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce and close in on Serie A leaders
    AP
  3. Swiatek feels free of No. 1 ‘baggage’ ahead of China Open
    AFP
  4. China Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev achieves hard fought win against Alex de Minaur to reach quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to continue winning form against Jamshedpur FC
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Victor Osimhen comes off bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce and close in on Serie A leaders
    AP
  2. Premier league: Chelsea announces shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete
    AP
  3. Stephen Constantine named head coach of Pakistan men’s national team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga: Uneven Dortmund holds on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium — capacity, entry points, pitch info and all you need to know
    Vijay Lokapally
  2. Victor Osimhen comes off bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce and close in on Serie A leaders
    AP
  3. Swiatek feels free of No. 1 ‘baggage’ ahead of China Open
    AFP
  4. China Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev achieves hard fought win against Alex de Minaur to reach quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to continue winning form against Jamshedpur FC
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment