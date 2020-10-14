Football Football Napoli handed a 3-0 defeat, deducted one point over unplayed match Napoli has been handed a 3-0 defeat and had one point deducted for failing to play its Serie A match away to Juventus earlier this month. Reuters 14 October, 2020 21:54 IST Juventus coach Gianluigi Buffon ahead of the Serie A match on October 4, for which Napoli did not travel to Turin. - Reuters Photo Reuters 14 October, 2020 21:54 IST Napoli has been handed a 3-0 defeat and had one point deducted for failing to play its Serie A match away to Juventus earlier this month, Serie A's disciplinary committee said in a statement on Wednesday.Napoli did not travel to Turin for the match on Oct 4., saying its local health authority had told the players to stay at home after two members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL match today: All you need to know Dugout videos