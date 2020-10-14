Football

Napoli handed a 3-0 defeat, deducted one point over unplayed match

Napoli has been handed a 3-0 defeat and had one point deducted for failing to play its Serie A match away to Juventus earlier this month.

14 October, 2020 21:54 IST

Napoli has been handed a 3-0 defeat and had one point deducted for failing to play its Serie A match away to Juventus earlier this month, Serie A's disciplinary committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Napoli did not travel to Turin for the match on Oct 4., saying its local health authority had told the players to stay at home after two members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19.

