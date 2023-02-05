Football

Serie A: Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia score as Napoli wins 3-0 against Spezia

Napoli provisionally increased its advantage over second-placed Inter Milan to 16 points. Spezia remained 17th, hovering five points above the relegation zone.

Reuters
La Spezia, Italy 05 February, 2023 19:52 IST
La Spezia, Italy 05 February, 2023 19:52 IST
Napoli’s two goalscorers, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, celebrate after scoring against Spezia.

Napoli’s two goalscorers, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, celebrate after scoring against Spezia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli provisionally increased its advantage over second-placed Inter Milan to 16 points. Spezia remained 17th, hovering five points above the relegation zone.

Two goals by striker Victor Osimhen helped leaders Serie A Napoli to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Spezia on Sunday, condemning the hosts to a third consecutive defeat.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half, after the ball struck defender Arkadiusz Reca’s arm inside the area.

Also Read
Skriniar no longer Inter captain says manager Inzaghi ahead of Milan derby

Osimhen could have doubled the visitors’ lead in the 61st minute but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Spezia defender Mattia Caldara.

The Nigerian netted seven minutes later, however, with a close-range header following a mistake by Spezia defender Ethan Ampadu.

Another error by the Spezia defence gifted Osimhen the chance to make it 3-0 in the 73rd minute with his 16th league goal of the season, a personal record.

Napoli provisionally increased its advantage over second-placed Inter Milan to 16 points. Spezia remained 17th, hovering five points above the relegation zone.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us