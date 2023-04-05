Football

Serie A condemns racism after Juventus fans abuse Lukaku

The Belgium striker held his finger to his mouth and told supporters to “shut up” but reports of monkey chants were only confirmed late on Tuesday by his representatives

MILAN 05 April, 2023 14:58 IST
Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Coppa Italia semifinal match against Juventus FC.

Serie A condemned on Wednesday “all instances of racism” in Italian football after Romelu Lukaku was abused during Inter Milan’s cup semifinal clash at Juventus.

Lukaku scored a stoppage time penalty which secured Inter a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s first leg but was then sent off after his celebrations in front of the Juve fans earned him a second booking.

The Belgium striker held his finger to his mouth and told supporters to “shut up”, but reports of monkey chants were only confirmed late on Tuesday by his representatives Roc Nation after neither Inter nor Juve made any mention of them post-match.

“Serie A strongly condemns all instances of racism and any form of discrimination,” Italy’s top division said in a statement.

“A few people in the stands can’t ruin football and don’t represent all the fans at the stadium. Serie A clubs will, as they always have, be able to find the individuals responsible and ban them for life from their grounds.”

On Tuesday night Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark demanded an apology from Juve for “hostile and disgusting racist abuse” Lukaku received from some home supporters “before, during and after the penalty”.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse,” Yormark added.

The incident was yet another case of racism in Italian football stadiums and came on the day Lazio was handed a suspended one-match stand closure for their supporters’ mass anti-Semitic chanting during last month’s Rome derby.

Lazio’s cross-town rival Roma was also fined 8,000 euros for their fans racially abusing Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic on Sunday.

Former Red Star Belgrade, Lazio and Inter Milan midfielder Stankovic was targeted with chants calling him a “gypsy” by hardcore home supporters until Roma coach Jose Mourinho demanded they stop.

