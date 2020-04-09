Football Football Serie A: Sampdoria president says season 'must end here' Italian authorities have insisted they will not even consider resuming Serie A action until it is safe to do so. Sacha Pisani 09 April, 2020 07:59 IST Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 09 April, 2020 07:59 IST Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero said the Serie A season "must end here" as it would be pointless to restart the league without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.Serie A was suspended indefinitely last month due to the spread of COVID-19, and authorities have insisted they will not even consider resuming action until it is safe to do so.READ | Bundesliga aiming for early May restart behind closed doors It remains to be seen if and when the 2019-20 campaign returns but matches behind closed doors are almost a certainty in Italy, where more than 17,600 people have died from coronavirus."Let's organise ourselves to say that this championship must end here and now," Ferrero told Telenord."I say it with a heavy heart, because I do want to resume, but only when I can see our beautiful stadium with fans beating their drums."I saw Sampdoria-Verona behind closed doors and it hurt my soul to see it played in silence. How can you celebrate a result in that desolate landscape?"Why bother playing a game without fans, the colours all around, the noise and cheering, this is football, this is entertainment and 90 minutes of pure adrenaline. A game without fans, what even is it?"READ | Scotland’s lower league football clubs to vote on ending season The last Serie A game before the league's postponement was on March 9 – Sassuolo defeated Brescia 3-0.Sampdoria was 16th and only a point above the relegation zone after 25 games when the Serie A came to a halt last month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos