Football Football Serie A season to start on September 19 The upcoming edition of the Serie A will begin on September 19, and will feature a shorter Christmas break than usual. Reuters 04 August, 2020 09:17 IST Juventus won its ninth straight Serie A title last week. - Reuters Reuters 04 August, 2020 09:17 IST The next Serie A season will start on September 19, one week later than originally planned, the Italian league said in a statement on Monday.The league said the decision "confirms the preference already expressed ... by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic."RELATED| Juventus beats Sampdoria to win ninth straight Serie A title The 2019-2020 season ended on Sunday, having been interrupted for three months between March and June by of the coronavirus pandemic.There will also be a shorter Christmas break than usual and matches will be played on both January 3 and January 6.