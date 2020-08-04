Football

Serie A season to start on September 19

The upcoming edition of the Serie A will begin on September 19, and will feature a shorter Christmas break than usual.

04 August, 2020 09:17 IST
Juventus

Juventus won its ninth straight Serie A title last week.   -  Reuters

The next Serie A season will start on September 19, one week later than originally planned, the Italian league said in a statement on Monday.

The league said the decision “confirms the preference already expressed ... by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic.”

The 2019-2020 season ended on Sunday, having been interrupted for three months between March and June by of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be a shorter Christmas break than usual and matches will be played on both January 3 and January 6.

