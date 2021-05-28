Serie A: Venezia returns to top flight after 20-year absence

Venezia will play in Serie A for the first time in 20 years next season after a stoppage-time equaliser earned it a 1-1 draw with Cittadella in the Serie B play-off final on Thursday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

The Venice club came into the home second leg with a 1-0 advantage but went behind to a Federico Proia goal after 26 minutes and had Pasquale Mazzocchi sent off 10 minutes later.

But Riccardo Bocalon's 93rd-minute leveller put Venezia back in front on aggregate to seal its return to the top flight, which it last graced in 2001-02.

Venezia finished fifth in the Serie B standings but knocked out Chievo Verona, Lecce and Cittadella to come out on top of the six-team playoffs.

Empoli was crowned Serie B champion to book its return to the top flight, and Salernitana finished second to seal the other automatic promotion spot.