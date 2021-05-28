Football Football Serie A: Venezia returns to top flight after 20-year absence Venezia will play in Serie A for the first time in 20 years next season after a stoppage-time equaliser earned it a 1-1 draw with Cittadella in the Serie B play-off final. Reuters 28 May, 2021 08:22 IST Venezia will play in Serie A for the first time in 20 years next season. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 28 May, 2021 08:22 IST Venezia will play in Serie A for the first time in 20 years next season after a stoppage-time equaliser earned it a 1-1 draw with Cittadella in the Serie B play-off final on Thursday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.The Venice club came into the home second leg with a 1-0 advantage but went behind to a Federico Proia goal after 26 minutes and had Pasquale Mazzocchi sent off 10 minutes later. Euro 2020: Benzema will quickly settle back into France team, says Varane Maignan joins Milan from Ligue 1 champion Lille on five-year deal But Riccardo Bocalon's 93rd-minute leveller put Venezia back in front on aggregate to seal its return to the top flight, which it last graced in 2001-02.Venezia finished fifth in the Serie B standings but knocked out Chievo Verona, Lecce and Cittadella to come out on top of the six-team playoffs.Empoli was crowned Serie B champion to book its return to the top flight, and Salernitana finished second to seal the other automatic promotion spot. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.