MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda becomes youngest player in Serie A history at age 15

Aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days, Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Milan’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 13:33 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

AP
AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda comes on as a substitute to become the youngest player to ever make a debut in Serie A, while wearing red face paint to raise awareness of domestic violence against women.
AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda comes on as a substitute to become the youngest player to ever make a debut in Serie A, while wearing red face paint to raise awareness of domestic violence against women. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda comes on as a substitute to become the youngest player to ever make a debut in Serie A, while wearing red face paint to raise awareness of domestic violence against women. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan’s 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history on Saturday.

Aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days, Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Milan’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro.

The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021.

Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Fiorentina /

Serie A /

Luka Jovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda becomes youngest player in Serie A history at age 15
    AP
  2. China Masters 2023 final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag duo eyes win vs Liang-Chang; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Union Berlin’s Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
    AP
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Victor Osimhen returns as Napoli beats Atalanta 2-1 in coach Mazzarri’s debut
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Havertz header moves Arsenal to top of table after 1-0 win over Brentford
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda becomes youngest player in Serie A history at age 15
    AP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Victor Osimhen returns as Napoli beats Atalanta 2-1 in coach Mazzarri’s debut
    AP
  3. Serie A: Male football players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women
    AP
  4. Inzaghi plays down importance of Inter’s clash with Juve
    Reuters
  5. Classy Newcastle thrashes Chelsea 4-1 as James sees red
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda becomes youngest player in Serie A history at age 15
    AP
  2. China Masters 2023 final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag duo eyes win vs Liang-Chang; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Union Berlin’s Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
    AP
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Victor Osimhen returns as Napoli beats Atalanta 2-1 in coach Mazzarri’s debut
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Havertz header moves Arsenal to top of table after 1-0 win over Brentford
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment