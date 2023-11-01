MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sir Bobby Charlton died after accidental fall, reveals inquest

The Cheshire Coroner’s Court inquest into the 1966 World Cup winner’s death revealed he lost his balance when he stood up from a chair, striking a window sill and “possibly a radiator”

Published : Nov 01, 2023 19:11 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Charlton, one of English football’s all-time greats, passed away aged 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21.
Charlton, one of English football’s all-time greats, passed away aged 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Charlton, one of English football’s all-time greats, passed away aged 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United and England legend Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home, an inquest was told on Wednesday.

Charlton, one of English football’s all-time greats, passed away aged 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21.

The Cheshire Coroner’s Court inquest into the 1966 World Cup winner’s death revealed he lost his balance when he stood up from a chair, striking a window sill and “possibly a radiator”

RELATED: Sir Bobby Charlton dead: The life of England’s FIFA World Cup hero and Man United legend in pictures

Charlton was living in The Willows in Knutsford, a nursing home caring for patients with dementia, after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

Staff performed a full-body check on Charlton, noted no visible injuries and initially found his mobility seemed unaffected.

But they later saw swelling on his back and paramedics were called to take him to hospital.

Tests showed Charlton had fractured his ribs and was likely to develop pneumonia, with doctors deciding he should be put on end-of-life care before his death five days later.

It was heard that Charlton was “unsteady on his feet, especially when standing from a seated position” as a result of his living with dementia.

A survivor of the 1958 Munich air crash which killed eight of his United team-mates, Charlton helped his team win two league titles and its first European Cup in 1968.

He played 758 games and scored 249 goals for United between 1956 and 1973.

His goal tally stood as a club record until 2017 when Wayne Rooney became United’s all-time top goalscorer.

ALSO READ: Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup

Charlton’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral on November 13.

The procession to the service will pass by Old Trafford, where he is immortalised alongside Denis Law and George Best in the ‘United Trinity’ statue.

Flowers, scarves, shirts and messages have been left at the statue in tribute to Charlton since his death.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bobby Charlton /

Manchester United /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 51/2 (10); Jansen picks Ravindra’s wicket; Mitchell, Young at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sir Bobby Charlton died after accidental fall, reveals inquest
    AFP
  3. NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Matt Henry to go for scans after pulling hamstring
    Team Sportstar
  4. Retired VFI assistant secretary Vasavan Kunnappata not paid salary for 23 months
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; JFC vs MBSG updates; Live streaming info; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Sir Bobby Charlton died after accidental fall, reveals inquest
    AFP
  2. Messi’s trip to China for Inter Miami exhibition games called off
    AP
  3. Nigeria and Napoli star Osimhen nominated for African player of the year award
    AFP
  4. We are ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: Saudi FA president
    AFP
  5. Leipzig’s German Cup title defence ends in 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 51/2 (10); Jansen picks Ravindra’s wicket; Mitchell, Young at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sir Bobby Charlton died after accidental fall, reveals inquest
    AFP
  3. NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Matt Henry to go for scans after pulling hamstring
    Team Sportstar
  4. Retired VFI assistant secretary Vasavan Kunnappata not paid salary for 23 months
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; JFC vs MBSG updates; Live streaming info; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment