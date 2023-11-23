Slavia Prague fined for $100,000 after crowd trouble at Europa League game against Roma

Slavia Prague was fined 91,625 euros ($100,000) by UEFA on Thursday for crowd trouble during its Europa League home game against Roma.
Slavia was fined 30,000 euros for fireworks lit by its supporters during the November 9 game, which it won 2-0. UEFA also ordered that the club’s North Stand used by Slavia’s diehard fans will be closed one game.
The overall fine also includes 34,000 euros for blocking passageways, 17,500 euros for illicit chants and 10,125 euros for throwing objects.
Additionally, Slavia assistant coach Zdeněk Houštecký was banned for one UEFA game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Houštecký received a red card at the halftime break for verbally attacking the referees.
Slavia and Roma are tied atop Group G with nine points from four games.
