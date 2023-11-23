FA to avoid lighting up Wembley arch for social and political causes

England’s Football Association is unlikely to light up the Wembley Stadium arch in support of social and political causes in future, a source at the governing body told Reuters on Thursday.

The move follows last month’s decision by the FA not to light the arch in blue and white in solidarity with Israel following the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7. The British government rebuked the FA for the decision.

ALSO READ | France players union says heavy workload behind injuries

The 133-metre high steel structure was lit up in the colours of Ukraine’s flag last year after the invasion of the country by Russia, which Moscow calls a ‘special military operation’, and that of France and Turkey after attacks in Paris and Istanbul.

However, England’s home stadium will only light up its arch for matters related to football and entertainment in the future and is unlikely to be used for causes and campaigns supported by the FA, the source added.

The FA held a minute’s silence for victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict before kickoff during England’s friendly against Australia at Wembley on October 13 instead of lighting up the arch.