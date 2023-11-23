EURO 2024: Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in playoffs, Wales hosts Finland

Ukraine will a face trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Euro 2024 playoff semifinals as it seeks to make up for the disappointment of missing out on last year’s World Cup.

Twenty teams have already sealed their spots in next year’s tournament through the qualifying campaign, with 12 nations fighting for three more places. Germany features as the host.

Ukraine travels to Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Path B semifinal with the winner hosting either Israel or Iceland.

The Path A semifinals will feature Wales at home to Finland with the winner then welcoming Poland or Estonia.

Path C’s semifinals feature Georgia at home to Luxembourg and Greece against visiting Kazakhstan with the winner of the Georgia/Luxembourg clash hosting the final.

Ukraine missed out on automatic qualification after it was held to a 0-0 draw at home by European champions Italy in its final Group C qualifier.

It missed out on World Cup qualification after losing to Wales in a playoff final.

The one-legged semifinals will be played on March 21 with the finals to determine which nations go to Germany on March 26.