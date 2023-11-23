MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024: Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in playoffs, Wales hosts Finland

Twenty teams have already sealed their spots in next year’s tournament through the qualifying campaign, with 12 nations fighting for three more places.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 17:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: The one-legged semifinals will be played on March 21 with the finals to determine which nations go to Germany on March 26.
Representative Image: The one-legged semifinals will be played on March 21 with the finals to determine which nations go to Germany on March 26. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The one-legged semifinals will be played on March 21 with the finals to determine which nations go to Germany on March 26. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ukraine will a face trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Euro 2024 playoff semifinals as it seeks to make up for the disappointment of missing out on last year’s World Cup.

Twenty teams have already sealed their spots in next year’s tournament through the qualifying campaign, with 12 nations fighting for three more places. Germany features as the host.

Ukraine travels to Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Path B semifinal with the winner hosting either Israel or Iceland.

The Path A semifinals will feature Wales at home to Finland with the winner then welcoming Poland or Estonia.

Path C’s semifinals feature Georgia at home to Luxembourg and Greece against visiting Kazakhstan with the winner of the Georgia/Luxembourg clash hosting the final.

Ukraine missed out on automatic qualification after it was held to a 0-0 draw at home by European champions Italy in its final Group C qualifier.

It missed out on World Cup qualification after losing to Wales in a playoff final.

The one-legged semifinals will be played on March 21 with the finals to determine which nations go to Germany on March 26.

  Ben Stokes out of IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder opts out of Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  EURO 2024: Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in playoffs, Wales hosts Finland
    Reuters
    Reuters
  India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 1st T20: Suryakumar to lead as India aims winning start
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India sends 26-member squad for IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Armenia
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 highlights, Round 1: JHA chases 356; KAR wins big; HAR, HYD, MUM, DEL, BEN win
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  EURO 2024: Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in playoffs, Wales hosts Finland
    Reuters
    Reuters
  France players union says heavy workload behind injuries
    Reuters
    Reuters
  Brazil ends year in poor shape under interim coach as it waits for word from Carlo Ancelotti
    AP
    AP
  Women's Champions League: Lyon 'lands' second win; Barcelona beats Frankfurt 
    AFP 
    AFP
  How can Brazil still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after loss against Argentina in qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
