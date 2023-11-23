MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern manager Tuchel: Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’

Bayern plays at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday, just 24 hours after some of its first XI, including Canada’s Alphonso Davies and South Korea’s Kim Min-Jae.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 19:46 IST , Berlin, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AFP
While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad was “tired mentally and exhausted physically”.
While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad was “tired mentally and exhausted physically”. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad was “tired mentally and exhausted physically”. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday hit out at the crowded fixture list, saying it was “not for the good of the game and not for the good of the players”.

Bayern plays at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday, just 24 hours after some of its first XI, including Canada’s Alphonso Davies and South Korea’s Kim Min-Jae, returned to Munich following the international break.

While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad was “tired mentally and exhausted physically”.

“It’s about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams. We were talking about it, it’s the second time we play Friday away,” he said.

“Alphonso and Min-Jae are returning today from very long journeys and it’s obviously very unfortunate scheduling. It will be spoken of as an excuse but if you’ve heard Jurgen Klopp, they’re playing on Saturday at 12:30 against Man City, we are playing tomorrow (Friday) away.

“It’s borderline, or maybe even over the line already.”

Bayern also faced league leader Bayer Leverkusen on a Friday immediately after an international break in September, drawing 2-2 -- one of only two occasions in the league this season where the German champion has dropped points.

Bayern and Borussia Dortmund both had five players in the Germany squad for the recent round of friendlies, the most of any clubs.

Besides tiredness, Bayern’s Germany contingent return having lost both friendlies, 3-2 to Turkey in Berlin and 2-0 to Austria in Vienna.

ALSO READ: Nagelsmann says Germany has ‘unbelievable work to do’ before Euro 2024

Bayern midfielder Leroy Sane was given a straight red card for pushing an opponent to the ground in Tuesday’s loss to Austria and Tuchel said, “I could see it coming. That’s what I told Leroy. You could feel that he was unhappy and he couldn’t hold back if he was provoked.

“I trust Leroy. It’s all human. It shouldn’t happen obviously but it has.”

Bayern, still unbeaten in the league this season, sits in second place behind Leverkusen while Cologne is one spot off the bottom of the table.

Related stories

Related Topics

Thomas Tuchel /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern manager Tuchel: Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’
    AFP
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20 Updates: Inglis, Smith with fifty partnership; AUS 92/1 in 11 overs vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic Games: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, power couple of Indian archery, under Korean coach Hyung-Tak
    PTI
  4. Premier League preview: Dangerous Liverpool back on Man City’s radar and eyeing top spot
    Reuters
  5. FA council member resigns after suspension over Israel-Hamas conflict post
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bayern manager Tuchel: Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’
    AFP
  2. FA council member resigns after suspension over Israel-Hamas conflict post
    Reuters
  3. Slavia Prague fined for $100,000 after crowd trouble at Europa League game against Roma
    AP
  4. FA to avoid lighting up Wembley arch for social and political causes
    Reuters
  5. Playmates as toddlers, Chiesa and Thuram meet again in Juve-Inter clash in Serie A
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern manager Tuchel: Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’
    AFP
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20 Updates: Inglis, Smith with fifty partnership; AUS 92/1 in 11 overs vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic Games: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, power couple of Indian archery, under Korean coach Hyung-Tak
    PTI
  4. Premier League preview: Dangerous Liverpool back on Man City’s radar and eyeing top spot
    Reuters
  5. FA council member resigns after suspension over Israel-Hamas conflict post
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment