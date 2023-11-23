Premier League preview: Dangerous Liverpool back on Man City’s radar and eyeing top spot

The Premier League returns with a bang on Saturday as leader Manchester City hosts a Liverpool side which has emerged as the biggest threat to its hopes of a record fourth straight title.

City, a point clear at the top with almost a third of the season played, tussled for the trophy with Arsenal last season, and the Gunners are again firmly in the mix.

But Liverpool, which finished in fifth place last season 22 points behind Pep Guardiola’s team, look much more like the side which went toe-to-toe with the City in some epic title races.

ALSO READ: Playmates as toddlers, Chiesa and Thuram meet again in Juve-Inter clash in Serie A

“I think it’s two of the best teams in the world right now. I think the only thing we have to see it like is as a final, to play our football,” Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas said.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a humbling 4-1 drubbing at City in April, and City is currently on a 23-match winning run at The Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

But there are genuine reasons for optimism for Liverpool, which would leapfrog Guardiola’s team with a victory.

In its last game before the international break City conceded four goals in a thrilling draw at Chelsea and has a lengthy injury list, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake all ruled out.

City goal machine Erling Haaland is expected to be available despite slight concerns over his ankle, and the Norway striker will be desperate to open his account against Liverpool, one of two Premier League clubs he has not scored against.

Erling Haaland is expected to be available despite slight concerns over his ankle, and the Norway striker will be desperate to open his account against Liverpool. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Should Haaland play and score, he would reach 50 Premier League goals in 48 appearances, eclipsing the previous quickest half-century achieved by Andy Cole in 65 games.

TRICKY TEST

Arsenal, which is level on 27 points with Liverpool, faces a tricky test at mid-table Brentford in Saturday’s late game in what will be Mikel Arteta’s 200th match in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur’s best start to a top-flight campaign since 1960 has hit the buffers after back-to-back defeats by Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The north Londoners are ravaged by suspensions and injuries but will at least have left-back Destiny Udogie available again for Sunday’s home clash against fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Sunday also sees Everton in action for the first time since it was slapped with a 10-point penalty for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules -- a punishment it intends to appeal against.

ALSO READ: La Liga preview: Barcelona and Real Madrid return to action after injuries to Gavi, Vinicius and Camavinga

Its severe treatment has stoked the fires at Goodison Park, and Manchester United, which has lost nine of its opening 17 games in all competitions, might face a backlash by Sean Dyche’s side, which now finds itself second-bottom in the table.

Chelsea’s resurgence, which has featured its 4-1 win at Tottenham and 4-4 home draw with City, will be tested at seventh-placed Newcastle United, which will have one eye on a huge Champions League clash at Paris St Germain next week.

Basement club Burnley hosts West Ham United, while third-bottom Sheffield United can climb out of the relegation zone if it wins at home to 16th-placed Bournemouth.