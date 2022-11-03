Football

South Korea’s Son to undergo surgery ahead of World Cup

Nigamanth P _11728
LONDON 03 November, 2022 08:34 IST
Son required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

Son required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

South Korea forward Son Heung-min’s World Cup participation could be in doubt after he underwent surgery on a facial fracture, his club Tottenham Hotspur said on Wednesday.

He required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

“We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye,” Tottenham said on their website.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

South Korea’s hopes at the World Cup which begins in less than three weeks rest heavily on Son who has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for his country.

South Korea is in Group H with Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

