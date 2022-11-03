UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Which teams have qualified for the UCL knockouts?

AC Milan locked the final spot in the last-16 with a convincing win over its direct competitor RB Salburg.

Team Sportstar
03 November, 2022 03:30 IST
AC Milan’s Rade Krunic scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

AC Milan’s Rade Krunic scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo | Photo Credit: DANIELE MASCOLO

With the group stage of the 2022-23 Champions League season concluding on Thursday, the 16 teams which have qualified for the knockout stage was finalised, with AC Milan locking in on the last available spot with a win over direct rival RB Salzburg.

While all four entrants from the Premier League progressed, Spain’s four participants were reduced to one (Real Madrid) after Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faced shocking exits in the group stage. In fact, Diego Simeone’s Atletico even failed to finish third and missed out on Europa League too.

The draw for the round of 16 will be made on November 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up.

Teams from the same countries cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season’s competition.

Group winners will play away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 14, 15 and 21, 22. March 7, 8 and 14, 15 are the date for the return legs

Qualified teams (Group toppers first)
Group A - Napoli, Liverpool
Group B - FC Porto, Club Brugge
Group C - Bayern Munich, Inter Milan
Group D - Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt
Group E - Chelsea, AC Milan
Group F - Real Madrid, RB Leipzig
Group G - Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund
Group H - Paris SG, Benfica

