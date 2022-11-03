Champions League: Which teams have qualified for the UCL knockouts?

With the group stage of the 2022-23 Champions League season concluding on Thursday, the 16 teams which have qualified for the knockout stage was finalised, with AC Milan locking in on the last available spot with a win over direct rival RB Salzburg.

While all four entrants from the Premier League progressed, Spain’s four participants were reduced to one (Real Madrid) after Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faced shocking exits in the group stage. In fact, Diego Simeone’s Atletico even failed to finish third and missed out on Europa League too.

Napoli was its blistering best as it pipped Liverpool to top of Group A, despite losing in the last game.

Group D swung wildly, even on the last match day, before Tottenham Hotspur clinched the group, with Eintracht Frankfurt coming in second.

The draw for the round of 16 will be made on November 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up.

Teams from the same countries cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season’s competition.

Group winners will play away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 14, 15 and 21, 22. March 7, 8 and 14, 15 are the date for the return legs