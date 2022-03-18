Spain drops De Gea, adds Raya for upcoming friendlies

Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on Friday in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland.

De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when the side was eliminated by Atletico Madrid from the Champions League in the round of 16 after losing the second leg 1-0.

De Gea was Spain’s starter at a disappointing 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simon, who helped Spain reach the semifinals of the European Championship last year.

Raya, 26, was born in Barcelona but has played in England for several years. He was at Blackburn before joining Brentford in 2019. Raya will likely be third-choice 'keeper behind Athletic Bilbao’s Simon and Robert Sanchez of Brighton.

Spain will host Albania in Barcelona on March 26 and Iceland in A Coruna on March 29 as it starts preparation for the World Cup in Qatar.