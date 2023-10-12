MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Scotland game important but not ‘revenge’ says Spain coach De La Fuente

Scotland beat Spain 2-0 in March at Hampden Park in a qualifier for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer, an early set-back for De la Fuente in his second game in charge.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 09:42 IST , Barcelona - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Spain and Cyprus in Granada, Spain.
FILE PHOTO: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Spain and Cyprus in Granada, Spain. | Photo Credit: Fermin Rodriguez/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Spain and Cyprus in Granada, Spain. | Photo Credit: Fermin Rodriguez/ AP

Spain coach Luis de La Fuente said his team were not out for “revenge” against Scotland on Thursday but victory would “almost” book La Roja’s place at Euro 2024.

Scotland beat Spain 2-0 in March at Hampden Park in a qualifier for the tournament in Germany next summer, an early set-back for De la Fuente in his second game in charge.

ALSO READ: Lukaku backs Belgium return for Courtois after spat with coach

Steve Clarke’s side have won all five of its qualifying games and lead Group A, six points above Spain, second, who have played a game less.

“I don’t see it as revenge, I see it as a game, we’ll fight to win and it’s a responsibility because we represent a country,” De la Fuente told a news conference Wednesday.

“It’s not revenge, it’s another football game -- a very important one, but a game.”

De la Fuente said his Spain team was much stronger than the side which was beaten in Glasgow seven months ago.

“The team gives me confidence, security, they are responsible, professional, add the talent the players have and I am very calm,” said the coach.

“Of course we drew conclusions (after the defeat), the important one is that now we’re better than we were then, a better team than we were.

“Now we have to play football and show that, we’ll try to win tomorrow, and the next game, and the next game.”

De la Fuente said he had faith in wingers Bryan Zaragoza and Ansu Fati, who were late call ups to replace the injured Yeremy Pino, while Barca forward Lamine Yamal also left the camp with a muscular issue.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring its second goal with Kieran Tierney Action during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Spain.
Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring its second goal with Kieran Tierney Action during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Spain. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters
lightbox-info

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring its second goal with Kieran Tierney Action during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Spain. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters

Spain visits Norway on Sunday in another qualifier, knowing two victories would earn passage to Euro 2024.

“Since (the last matches), we’ve been conscious of the importance of these two games, and tomorrow’s game, which is decisive to almost open the door to qualification for us,” added De la Fuente.

“The mere idea of being able to seal qualification in these two games shows their importance.”

‘A bit rubbish’

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri was critical of Scotland’s tactics in the previous match, labelling its game “a bit rubbish”.

However, while some Scotland supporters have taken the comment to heart and travelled to Seville for the match wearing printed shirts featuring Rodri’s words, both Clarke and midfielder John McGinn said it was water under the bridge.

“It doesn’t matter any more, I can’t even count how many trophies he’s won since, he’s a world class player we all respect,” said McGinn.

“I can’t remember what he said,” added Clarke. “It’s a totally different game.”

The coach agreed Spain had improved since the first meeting.

“It’s a big challenge for us against a really good team, they won the Nations League,” added Clarke.

“When we played them in March they were a bit in the middle of a transition between coaches after a disappointing World Cup.

“We’ll have to be very, very good to get a positive result tomorrow.”

Related stories

Related Topics

European Championships /

Spain /

Scotland /

Luis de la Fuente /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland game important but not ‘revenge’ says Spain coach De La Fuente
    AFP
  2. India vs Iran kabaddi Asian Games final harder than Kargil posting, says head coach Edachery Bhaskaran
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
  4. US ready to prove they can beat top teams, says McKennie
    Reuters
  5. Karim Benzema tempted by Saudi Arabia’s ‘huge’ football project
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Scotland game important but not ‘revenge’ says Spain coach De La Fuente
    AFP
  2. US ready to prove they can beat top teams, says McKennie
    Reuters
  3. Karim Benzema tempted by Saudi Arabia’s ‘huge’ football project
    Reuters
  4. Lukaku backs Belgium return for Courtois after spat with coach
    Reuters
  5. Lionel Messi will not leave Inter Miami on loan: Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland game important but not ‘revenge’ says Spain coach De La Fuente
    AFP
  2. India vs Iran kabaddi Asian Games final harder than Kargil posting, says head coach Edachery Bhaskaran
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
  4. US ready to prove they can beat top teams, says McKennie
    Reuters
  5. Karim Benzema tempted by Saudi Arabia’s ‘huge’ football project
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment