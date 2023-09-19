MagazineBuy Print

Spain’s World Cup-winning players report for training under sanctions threat

Misa Rodriguez, Olga Carmona, Oihane Hernandez, Eva Navarro and Tere Abelleira, who had previously said they would not play for the team until further changes were applied at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), arrived at a hotel near Madrid's airport.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 18:23 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Olga Carmona and Eva Navarro of Spain celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Olga Carmona and Eva Navarro of Spain celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Olga Carmona and Eva Navarro of Spain celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Some of the rebel players from Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s squad who had threatened to boycott the national team in a push to stamp out sexism and gender inequality reported for training on Tuesday under the threat of being sanctioned.

Misa Rodriguez, Olga Carmona, Oihane Hernandez, Eva Navarro and Tere Abelleira, who had previously said they would not play for the team until further changes were applied at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), arrived at a hotel near Madrid’s airport.

The five were named in the squad ahead of a Nations League match against Sweden on Friday by new coach Montse Tome despite signing a statement last week calling for more heads to roll at the RFEF beyond former President Luis Rubiales and former coach Jorge Vilda.

Jenni Hermoso, the player at the centre of the scandal after Rubiales grabbed her head and kissed her on her lips, sparking fury over sexist attitudes toward women footballers, on Monday accused the RFEF of trying to divide and manipulate the players.

She said they did this by threatening them with legal and economic consequences if they refused to play.

Spain’s Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott, hours before new coach picks first squad

Should they refuse the call-up, the players could face fines of up 30,000 euros ($32,000) and the suspension of their federation licence for two to 15 years, according to Spain’s Sports Act.

Two sources close to players said they were expecting the whole squad to report in view of the threat of sanctions.

Asked as she arrived at the hotel whether she was happy to have been selected for the team, Misa Rodriguez replied: “No.”

Hermoso was not on the squad list announced by new coach Montse Tome on Monday, which included 15 of the 23 cup-winning players.

Twenty of those on Monday’s squad list had signed a statement on Friday saying they were not satisfied with the departure of Rubiales and coach Vilda and called for more sackings at the federation.

Hermoso, who according to Tome was not selected in order to protect her, on Monday offered her support to teammates “who have been caught by surprise and forced to react to another unfortunate situation caused by the people who continue to make decisions within the RFEF.”

Victor Francos, head of the state-run national sports agency, said on Monday the government would have no option but to apply the sanctions as stipulated in the law.

“If the players do not show up, the government must apply the law. I’m sorry to say so, but we must do what we have to do,” Francos told SER radio station.

