On this day - When Spurs sneaked past Man City in the Champions League Re-live the tale of how Tottenham Hotspur knocked out Manchester City from the Champions League in dramatic fashion. Team Sportstar 17 April, 2020 14:05 IST Tottenham Hotspur went through to the semifinal after Fernando Llorente scored a dramatic fourth goal at the Etihad stadium. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 17 April, 2020 14:05 IST If the first leg of the all-Premier League quarterfinal between Tottenham and Manchester City amounted to a cagey offering in north London, the return in Manchester eight days later was anything but.Raheem Sterling cancelled out City's 1-0 first-leg deficit in four minutes but Son Heung-min, who scored in the initial encounter, struck a quick-fire double to leave the host needing to score three unanswered goals. Bernardo Silva and Sterling had accounted for two of those by the midway point of a crazy first half.READ| How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupSergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola's men 4-2 ahead on the night and in front for the first time in the tie before the hour, only for substitute Fernando Llorente to bundle home decisively and survive a VAR review for handball.The video official was not so helpful to City when Sterling thought he had completed a hat-trick in stoppage time, briefly sparking scenes of delirium. Aguero had a heel offside in the build-up and Spurs went through on away goals, with the aggregate score locked at 4-4.Watch the match highlights here: