Football Football Spurs boss Conte urges caution as players return from COVID Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says he must carefully manage the workload of his players as they return to training following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club that led to the postponement of its last two Premier League games. Reuters London 17 December, 2021 22:06 IST Antonio Conte's Spurs has not played since beating Norwich City on December 5, with games at Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City called off due to positive cases at the London club and the Foxes. - Reuters Reuters London 17 December, 2021 22:06 IST Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte said on Friday that he must carefully manage the workload of his players as they return to training following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club that led to the postponement of its last two Premier League games.Spurs has not played since beating Norwich City on December 5, with games at Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City called off due to positive cases at the London club and the Foxes."When the players are back from COVID, for sure you have to pay great attention. You can't give them the same charge of work as other players. If you want everything very soon, you risk injuries," Conte said before Sunday's home game with Liverpool.RELATED| Difficult to prepare for Spurs due to COVID uncertainty, says Klopp "Before picking the starting XI you have to take into consideration all this. For instance, to start with one player and after 60 or 70 minutes change him with one player who had COVID. In this situation, it's important to have patience and take the right risk," he added.The Italian said his team was prepared to follow the rules and play every game despite the postponement of five fixtures this weekend."We're ready to do and follow what the Premier League decides. In the past, I have seen that for example in this situation against Rennes (in the Europa Conference League), I've seen it was a big problem for us because we had many players with COVID," he said.RELATED| Number of unvaccinated players too high, says Hasenhuettl Conte added that he was in favour of others getting vaccinated but it was a personal decision for his players, saying the situation was different for every individual."It's a moment that we are facing another pandemic ... but it's very difficult to go into a situation or get in the head of another person," he said.Spurs is seventh with 25 points from 14 games, 15 points adrift of second-placed Liverpool with three games in hand.