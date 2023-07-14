Sreenidi Deccan FC retains head coach Carlos Vaz for upcoming season

Sreenidi Deccan FC retained the services of Carlos Vaz Pinto as its head coach for the upcoming season along with other members of the technical staff, a release from the club stated.

The 48-year-old Portuguese coach, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence, was instrumental in the club’s runner-up finish in the Hero I-League last season. He was also the mastermind behind Sreenidi Deccan’s 2-0 win over the ISL side Kerala Blasters in the Hero Super Cup.

Along with Vaz Pinto, assistant coach Birendra Thapa, goalkeeper coach Rafael Gracio and Fitness Coach Jorge Ovando will also continue in their roles for the upcoming season.

Sreenidi Deccan FC has confirmed three new signings so far. Defenders Subhankar Adhikari and Abhishek Ambekar along with winger Kean Lewis will join the first-team squad next month for the start of pre-season training.

Meanwhile, the Deccan Warriors extended the contracts of forward David Castaneda, winger Rosenberg Gabriel, goalkeeper Ubaid CK and midfielders Faysal Shayesteh and Lalromawia.