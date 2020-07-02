Football Football Juventus forward Mavididi joins Montpellier Stephy Mavididi started his professional career at Arsenal and becomes Montpellier's first English player. Reuters 02 July, 2020 17:19 IST Stephy Mavididi poses with a Montpellier shirt after completing his move to France. - Montpellier Reuters 02 July, 2020 17:19 IST English forward Stephy Mavididi has joined Montpellier from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.The 22-year-old was loaned to Ligue 1 club Dijon for the 2019-20 season and scored eight goals in 28 matches in all competitions.Mavididi, who started his professional career at Arsenal before joining Juve in 2018, becomes Montpellier's first English player. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos