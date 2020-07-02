Juventus forward Mavididi joins Montpellier

English forward Stephy Mavididi has joined Montpellier from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was loaned to Ligue 1 club Dijon for the 2019-20 season and scored eight goals in 28 matches in all competitions.

Mavididi, who started his professional career at Arsenal before joining Juve in 2018, becomes Montpellier's first English player.