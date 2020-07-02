Football

Juventus forward Mavididi joins Montpellier

Stephy Mavididi started his professional career at Arsenal and becomes Montpellier's first English player.

Reuters
02 July, 2020 17:19 IST

Stephy Mavididi poses with a Montpellier shirt after completing his move to France.   -  Montpellier

Reuters
02 July, 2020 17:19 IST

English forward Stephy Mavididi has joined Montpellier from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was loaned to Ligue 1 club Dijon for the 2019-20 season and scored eight goals in 28 matches in all competitions.

Mavididi, who started his professional career at Arsenal before joining Juve in 2018, becomes Montpellier's first English player.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos