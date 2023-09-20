Baroness Sue Campbell to retire from England FA after stellar career in development of women’s football

Baroness Sue Campbell, Director of Women’s Football at The FA will retire from her role in 2024, the English Football Association announced on Wednesday.

Campbell, who was previously chair of UK Sport, joined the FA in 2016 and has played a pivotal role in the growth of women’s football in the United Kingdom.

During Campbell’s tenure, England won its first major title, the women’s Euros, on home soil, overcoming Germany at Wembley in front of a record crowd. The Lionesses, under coach Sarina Wiegman, also reached the final of the Women’s World Cup last month.

England’s Women’s Super League has also gone from strength to strength, with the league’s chair Dawn Airey saying earlier this month that it is confident of becoming the first billion pound ($1.24 billion) women’s soccer league in the world.

“I have loved my time leading the women’s game in England and have been privileged and proud to work alongside so many talented people. We have had a shared mission and as a team, we have taken the game to a new level,” Campbell said.

“My focus now is the future of the women’s professional game, the continued drive for equal access for girls in schools and clubs, and the development of Para Football. We have made tremendous progress to date but there is still more to do in the months ahead to ensure that we create a truly equitable game for all,” she added.

The FA said Campbell would retire from her role once a successor is identified and appointed.

“Her last eight years have been focused on driving the growth of the women’s game, and inspiring a new generation of players and fans,” FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

“She has done an outstanding job, and we hope that she stays involved with women’s football when she steps down from her FA role next year.”