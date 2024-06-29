MagazineBuy Print

SUI vs ITA, Euro 2024: When was the last time Switzerland beat Italy?

Italy and Switzerland are playing the Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 22:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Switzerland's midfielder #08 Remo Freuler kicks the ball and scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin on June 29, 2024.
TOPSHOT - Switzerland’s midfielder #08 Remo Freuler kicks the ball and scores his team’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
infoIcon

TOPSHOT - Switzerland’s midfielder #08 Remo Freuler kicks the ball and scores his team’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Italy and Switzerland are playing the Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

The winner of the match will progress to the quarterfinal of the European Championship.

Remo Freuler gave Switzerland the lead against Italy in the 37th minute to cap off a brilliant first half performance. Vargas played a pass into the box meeting Freuler’s run, who was unmarked as he finished it into the near post.

In the start of the second half, Ruben Vargas scored another screamer .On the 46th minute, he unleashed a right-footed curler from the edge of the box which evades all the defenders and beats diving Donnarumma to nestled into the top far top corner.

The last time Italy was defeated by Switzerland was in May 1, 1993 in a world cup qualification match.

ALSO READ | Italy vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from ITA v SUI Round of 16 clash

Switzerland vs Italy Head-to-head record

Matches: 60

Italy wins: 29

Draws: 24

Switzerland wins: 7

Euro 2024 /

Italy /

Switzerland

