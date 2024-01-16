Remaining in top 10 in Asia regularly would make India’s FIFA World Cup dream more reachable, says Sunil Chhetri

India’s captain Sunil Chhetri said that the team will have to look at supremacy at the continental level to have a realistic aspiration of making it to the FIFA World Cup.

“I think the way I look at it is to keep qualifying for the Asian Cup, being the first in Asia and keep competing. The day you’re gonna see us play Australia, Japan or South Korea three times a year or UAE, Iran, then the answer will be self-evident for everyone to see,” Chhetri said.

“Right now, no matter what I say, it’ll be wishful thinking. So, the more big tournaments and big teams we play, that’ll show how near we are to playing our World Cup because then everyone will (then) know the answer.”

India had qualified for the 1950 World Cup under captain Sailen Manna but had ultimately withdrawn. The World Cup dream has eluded the Blue Tigers since, while they have never made it to the third round of the qualifiers so far.

“The realistic target is to come first 10 in Asia and stay there. We all know that the next World Cup will have 7-8 teams from Asia. So, if we come in the top 10 and stay there, the (World Cup) dream is more reachable,” Chhetri added.

India started its AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with a 0-2 loss to Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on January 13 in front of a 35,253-strong crowd, most of whom were Indians.

“Me and my boys, we know that firstly, how privileged we are (for the love from fans) and secondly, we are hugely grateful for the kind of support we get, especially in Asia. No matter where we go, fans have been outstanding,” he said.

Every move of Igor Stimac’s side against the Socceroos, from defensive clearances to forward runs was spurred on by the fans, with the biggest anticipation coming during Chhetri’s header off Nikhil Poojary’s cross, which flew off-target.

“It felt like we were playing at home. So, I think that is something we’re really proud of and grateful for. I just hope that we can give them something to cheer (for) us in the next games,” Chhetri said.

Having made his international debut in 2005 against Pakistan, Chhetri has been at the helm of India’s attack since Bhaichung Bhutia’s retirement in 2012.

With 93 goals for the national team, he is the third-highest active goalscorer in international football after Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

At 39, the Bengaluru FC forward is most likely playing his last edition of the Asian Cup. Talking about what needs to be done for a better future in Indian football, he said, “(We need to have) a bigger pool to choose from, players from different places, which is very important.

“I think the whole dream (should be) to tap every talent, identify them at the right age, give them whatever they need, he or she, and then whatever we achieve, we’ll keep our hands up and say, this is our best.”

India has qualified for consecutive editions of the Asian Cup for the first time and added three trophies in a calendar year for the first time, in 2023, the Tri-Nations Series, the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship.

“There has been a definite jump in the kind of awareness and the kind of interest and a little bit of talent and a little bit of quality altogether in the last five to 10 years,” Chhetri said.

“We are happy with where we have reached now in the last five, or eight years. So, we really need to do a lot, all of us, the government, the players, the coaches, the ISL (Indian Super League), everyone together, so that we can keep improving and you never know, we come over here as one of the favourites.”

India plays Uzbekistan two days later and ends the group stage against Syria on January 23. It finished as the runner-up in 1964 but has failed to get past the group stage since.

“We’ll have to work with our heads down and keep improving,” Chhetri added.