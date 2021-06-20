Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension until 2023

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has signed a two-year extension at the Indian Super League (ISL) club which will take him through until 2023.

The 36-year-old, who joined the Blues in 2013, has scored 101 goals for the one-time ISL champion.

Chhetri was Bengaluru's top-scorer in a disasppointing 2020-21 season, netting eight goals in 20 games. He is also the highest Indian goal-scorer in the history of the ISL with 47 goals from 94 games and is now only one goal shy of the ISL's all-time leading goal-scorer, Ferran Corominas.

Last month, BFC announced the departures of Rahul Bheke, Dimas Delgado and Harmanjot Khabra.