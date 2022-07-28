Supreme Court prioritises U-17 Women’s World Cup, AIFF election hearing on August 3

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday postponed the hearing on AIFF elections to August 3, keeping hosting of the Women’s Under-17 World Cup as a priority.

“We will first concentrate on the election rules so that the U-17 Women's World Cup can be held. List this next Wednesday,” it said in a statement, according to Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court had, on May 18, appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to manage the affairs of the AIFF and form its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

Earlier this month, the CoA met the seven-member committee representing State Associations of the AIFF to discuss various aspects and suggestions on the draft constitution.

“We have accepted all recommendations from the committee, which even had Mr Sanjay Jain. What we don't agree with is having a players’ commission,” senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, the representative of CoA, said in the Supreme Court.

He lambasted the poor conditions of databases for Indian players, which may be crucial to candidature for elections.

“When we reached out to AIFF officials regarding the players' lists, they did not have a list. This is shocking. We don't know who played the 10 or 15 matches. Thus there is a lot of disarray. We have to figure out the methodology.

“Those who have been sitting in power in such bodies promote themselves to international bodies. When SC hauls them up, they write to international organisations,” he added.

Justice DY Chandrachud, one of the sitting justices on the case, said though the court would not be able to finalise the entire committee, it can issue directions for the elections.