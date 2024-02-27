MagazineBuy Print

Sweden midfielder Olsson in hospital with brain condition, his Danish club says

The 28-year-old Olsson lost consciousness on Tuesday last week and was transferred to the hospital and is currently on a ventilator.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 15:56 IST , DENMARK

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s Kristoffer Olsson is in action during the UEFA Nations League match against Slovenia.
FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson is in action during the UEFA Nations League match against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s Kristoffer Olsson is in action during the UEFA Nations League match against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AP

Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalised with an acute brain condition after suddenly losing consciousness at home, his Danish club FC Midtjylland said Tuesday.

Olsson is on a ventilator in Aarhus University Hospital, the club said. At the same time, a team of Denmark’s leading medical experts work to make a diagnosis and begin the correct course of treatment.

Midtjylland said the 28-year-old Olsson lost consciousness on Tuesday last week and was transferred to the hospital, where he is surrounded by his immediate family and members of staff at Midtjylland.

“Olsson is affected by an apparently acute disease related to the brain, which is not caused by self-harm of any kind, nor is the cause due to external factors,” the club said.

ALSO READ | South Korea picks Hwang Sun-hong as interim coach to replace Klinsmann

Midtjylland said it was “forced” to release the information about Olsson because of “increasing rumours” about his absence from the team.

“Everyone at FC Midtjylland is of course deeply affected by Kristoffer’s sudden illness and our thoughts and full support go to Kristoffer and his family,” the club said.

Olsson has played 47 times for Sweden, most recently against Estonia in November. He joined Midtjylland in 2022 for a second spell, having previously played for Anderlecht in Belgium, Krasnodar in Russia and AIK in Sweden.

