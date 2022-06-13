UEFA Nations League: Early Seferovic goal helps Switzerland defeat Portugal

A first-minute goal by striker Haris Seferovic earned Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday as Murat Yakin's side grabbed its first win in this year's Nations League.

Seferovic put Switzerland ahead 57 seconds into the clash at Stade de Geneve with a close-range header after defender Silvan Widmer set him up with a precise cross inside the area.

Inaugural 2018-19 Nations League winner Portugal levelled through forward Rafael Leao in the 18th minute but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Portugal's efforts intensified following halftime but despite Bernardo Silva's powerful strike from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute and Diogo Jota's superb header in the 78th, it did not manage to get on the scoresheet.

Switzerland, which was beaten 1-0 at home by Spain last time out and lost its opening three matches, claimed its first victory in 2022 from six games played.

Fernando Santos' side, unbeaten so far in this year's competition, was without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro who did not travel with the rest of the squad.

Portugal dropped to second place in Group A2 on seven points while Spain, which beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the other game, moved to the top with one point more. Switzerland remains bottom on three points.