Football

Switzerland named hosts for women’s Euro 2025

The 2022 European Championships were held in England which was won by the hosts by beating Germany in the final.

Reuters
LISBON 04 April, 2023 20:45 IST
LISBON 04 April, 2023 20:45 IST
England is the current holder of the European Championships.

England is the current holder of the European Championships. | Photo Credit: Leon Neal

The 2022 European Championships were held in England which was won by the hosts by beating Germany in the final.

Switzerland will host the 2025 Women’s European Championship, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

In October, UEFA said it had received four bids to host the tournament, including bids from France and Poland as well as a joint bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Ukraine had also expressed interest in hosting the event before the Russian invasion.

“This is a historic day for Switzerland, the SFA and women’s football,” Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc said in a statement.

“This major step will shape the development of women’s football at all levels.”

“The tournament will take place over four weeks in June and July 2025 at the planned venues of Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Sion, Lucerne and Thun,” the Swiss FA added.

The previous edition of the tournament was held in England in 2022, where the hosts won the title after beating Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Last year’s tournament, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, while a record crowd of 87,192 were at Wembley for the final. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us