Muller to decide on Bayern future at end of season

Thomas Muller will not make any decisions on his long-term Bayern Munich future until the end of the season.

The former Germany international has spent his entire professional career at the Allianz Arena, where he has won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals and a Champions League medal.

However, Muller admitted back in October he was considering his options after finding his game time limited under ex-boss Niko Kovac.

ALSO READ| Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters

With Hansi Flick now at the helm, until at least the end of the campaign, the circumstances have changed again, though rumours suggesting Muller may fancy a new challenge persist.

The man himself does not plan to rush a decision.

Speaking to Sport1, he said: "My focus is exclusively on being successful this season.

"What will happen in the summer, I will talk to the club and consider my options. Then let's see in which direction things will go."

ALSO READ| Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat

It was put to Muller that talk surrounding his future would be put to bed by signing a new deal, with his contract at Bayern due to expire in 2021.

He replied: "With such a thing, all parties have to put their arguments in the pot. Let's see if we can make an agreement there.

"You just have to compare what all parties want."

Bayern are third in the Bundesliga after 17 matches, four points adrift of leaders RB Leipzig.