Three detained by Spanish Police over racist insults to Vinicius Jr during Valencia game

Three people were detained by the Spanish Police after Vinicius said he was racially abused by Valencia fans.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior confronts Valencia’s officials as he leaves after being sent off. | Photo Credit: AFP

Three people were detained by the Spanish Police after Vinicius said he was racially abused by Valencia fans.

Three people were detained over the racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr during the side’ La Liga match against Valencia, the Spanish police confirmed on Tuesday. MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Football.