Hull City 4-4 Swansea City: Eaves late equaliser rescues host

Substitute Tom Eaves scored deep into stoppage time as Hull City left it late to secure a 4-4 draw with Swansea City in a Championship thriller.

Wayne Routledge had cancelled out Leonardo Da Silva Lopes' opener as the two teams were level at half-time on Friday.

However, the game exploded into life early after the interval, goals from Marcus Maddison and Mallik Wilks for the host sandwiching an effort from Kyle Naughton.

Play-off hopeful Swansea made it 3-3 thanks to Jordan Garrick and appeared on course for all three points when another of its substitutes, Rhian Brewster, scored to put the visitor in front.

The on-loan Liverpool forward's third goal for the Swans seemed set to seal all three points, only for Eaves to tap in Josh Magennis' cross in the fifth additional minute.