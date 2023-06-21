MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for extra season

The 33-year-old midfielder’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of June but he will now stay for a 10th campaign at Madrid.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 17:48 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kroos has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles since joining Real from Bayern Munich in 2014, when he also won the World Cup with Germany.
Kroos has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles since joining Real from Bayern Munich in 2014, when he also won the World Cup with Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kroos has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles since joining Real from Bayern Munich in 2014, when he also won the World Cup with Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Toni Kroos has agreed an extension to his contract and will stay at Real Madrid next season, the Spanish giants announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old midfielder’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of June but he will now stay for a 10th campaign at Madrid.

READ MORE | Manchester City agrees deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports

Kroos has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles since joining Real from Bayern Munich in 2014, when he also won the World Cup with Germany.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had previously said he expected Kroos and fellow veteran midfielder Luka Modric, 37, to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season.

Madrid signed English teenager Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last week for more than 100 million euros ($108 million), adding to its midfield options which already include Fede Valverde and French youngsters Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Related Topics

Toni Kroos /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for extra season
    AFP
  2. Bopanna to end Davis Cup career in September, wants to play farewell game in Bengaluru
    PTI
  3. Manchester City agrees deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports
    AFP
  4. Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan retires from football at 37
    AFP
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for extra season
    AFP
  2. Manchester City agrees deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports
    AFP
  3. Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan retires from football at 37
    AFP
  4. Germany coach Flick on thin ice after shock loss to Colombia
    Reuters
  5. Asian Champions League makes full return as prelim, qualifying dates finalised
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for extra season
    AFP
  2. Bopanna to end Davis Cup career in September, wants to play farewell game in Bengaluru
    PTI
  3. Manchester City agrees deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports
    AFP
  4. Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan retires from football at 37
    AFP
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment