Rumour Has It: Real Madrid wants De Gea, Juve eyeing Zidane

A fax machine prevented Real Madrid from signing David De Gea from Manchester United in 2015.

Madrid has continued to be linked with a move for the Spain international, despite bringing in Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in 2018.

And the LaLiga giant could revisit the idea of signing De Gea at the end of the season amid doubts over the United goalkeeper's future in Manchester.

Top story - Madrid to relaunch De Gea big

Real Madrid is planning a fresh bid to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, according to The Sun.

De Gea, who almost joined Madrid in 2015 but a fax problem scuppered the deal, is under pressure at United and is facing an uncertain future.

With Dean Henderson – on loan at Sheffield United – looming as a serious threat to De Gea's position, Madrid are reportedly ready to prise the Spain international to the Santiago Bernabeu, despite Thibaut Courtois' presence.

Round-up

- The Daily Mail says Juventus is willing to splash the cash to lure Zinedine Zidane back to Turin as head coach. Zidane – who won two Serie A titles among other honours during his five years at Juve – is in charge of Madrid but has been linked with Bianconeri in the past.

- Madrid is lining up an €80m bid for Napoli and Spain star Fabian Ruiz, reports Mundo Deportivo. LaLiga rival Barcelona is also reportedly interested.

- Arsenal is resigned to losing star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, claims the Daily Mail.

- FCInterNews.it says Inter could move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik at the end of the season. Milik, who will become a free agent in June, has been negotiating a new deal with Napoli.

- Borussia Dortmund is interested in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier, according to Les Sports. It comes with Achraf Hakimi set to return to parent club Madrid following a two-year loan spell.

- L'Equipe revealed Mauro Icardi is unhappy at PSG. The Argentina striker is on loan from Inter, while Juve is reportedly eyeing a move for him at season's end.

- United is open to Paul Pogba leaving the club as PSG and former club Juve plot moves, reports The Sun.